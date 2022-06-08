KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday near Kingston Pike and Mabry Hood Road.

Knoxville Police said they received a call about a man’s body laying in the woods near the West Knoxville intersection around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A witness who found the man’s body told police the man had been panhandling in the area a few days earlier. However he did not know the deceased man’s full name. Police added that they are unable to identify the victim at this time.

The report does not note that there were any indicators of foul play at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the man or how he died, you are asked to contact Knoxville Police.