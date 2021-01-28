Man dead, woman in critical condition following crash on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Alcoa Highway near McGhee-Tyson Airport.

According to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong, Alcoa Police and Fire departments and emergency responders were called to an accident around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at the intersection of Airport Plaza Boulevard and Alcoa Highway.

Witnesses told authorities that a 2020 GMC Yukon, driven by Misty Letner, 43, of Alcoa, was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway when a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Jeffrey Livingston, 53, of Alcoa, pulled out from Airport Plaza Boulevard onto Alcoa Highway and into the path of Letner.

Livingston died as a result of the crash. Letner is in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

The BCSO Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

