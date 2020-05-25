Man dies after apparently being struck by vehicle in Campbell County

CEDAR CREEk, Tenn. — A man died Sunday night after apparently being struck by a vehicle, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to Cedar Creek after a call about a possible domestic altercation which included a person being struck by a vehicle. Deputies found a man with injuries and began rescue efforts, but he died at the scene.
Campbell County deputies and detectives, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, continue to investigate.
