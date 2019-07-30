Man dies after being taken into custody by Knox County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man who was taken into custody by deputies after a police chase Saturday has died, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating both the chase and the death of the unidentified man, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The results of the Knoxville Police Department investigation will be turned over to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Knox County deputies took a man and a woman into custody Saturday after an attempted traffic stop where the vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on Brownlow Road off Salem Church Road in Halls, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The two people taken into custody have not been identified nor have any charges been publicly announced. No cause of death was given for the man.

The investigation by the Police Department is being done under a memorandum of understanding between the two law enforcement agencies.