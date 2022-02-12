KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday on Northshore Drive.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the man was traveling east around midnight when his motorcycle left the road, struck a guardrail and was struck by a sedan traveling west on Northshore Drive near the intersection of Lyons Bend Road. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The KPD crash reconstruction personnel are investigating.