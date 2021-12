KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 640.

According to Knoxville Police, a man driving a Nissan Xterra SUV was traveling east around 4:30 p.m. near Millertown Pike when he collided with the back of a box truck. The driver was the only person in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.