KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man and his dog died in an overnight house fire in the Heiskell community in northern Anderson County.

According to a spokesperson with the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, their crew and the Andersonville Fire Department were dispatched to Foust Hollow Road. Firefighters arrived and found fallen trees blocking the driveway of the home. The trees had to be cleared before the trucks could get to the home to battle the blaze.

The Andersonville Fire Department said the fire started at 9 p.m. Saturday night and crews didn’t leave the scene until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

(Claxton Volunteer Fire Department)

(Claxton Volunteer Fire Department)

(Claxton Volunteer Fire Department)

A look at the aftermath of the fire. (WATE)

A look at the aftermath of the fire. (WATE)

A look at the aftermath of the fire. (WATE)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Cold temperatures also proved detrimental to fighting the fire as ice made it difficult for both departments.