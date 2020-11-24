Man donates land for Missing Link Trail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is donating to the Legacy Parks Foundation for a Missing Link Trail south of the river.

Bobby Smelcer’s Blount Avenue property will allow for seamless connection between Mary Vestal Park, Fort Dickerson, and Downtown Knoxville.

“With the connections of the greenway here Knoxville, it just helps promotes business and also people coming in from out of town.”

Bobby Smelcer

Smelcer adds he hopes to open an urban wilderness campground too. He says it could be up and running by the spring.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter