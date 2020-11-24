Man donates land for Missing Link Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is donating to the Legacy Parks Foundation for a Missing Link Trail south of the river.

Bobby Smelcer’s Blount Avenue property will allow for seamless connection between Mary Vestal Park, Fort Dickerson, and Downtown Knoxville.

“With the connections of the greenway here Knoxville, it just helps promotes business and also people coming in from out of town.” Bobby Smelcer

Smelcer adds he hopes to open an urban wilderness campground too. He says it could be up and running by the spring.