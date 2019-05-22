Man drowns at Cherokee Lake, elderly father unable to help

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is dead from an accidental drowning after a boating mishap Tuesday at Cherokee Park’s Hamblen Marina boat launch.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cripley, a father and son from Gray, Tenn. were unloading their boat at the boat launch when they lost control of the vessel and tried to pull it back to shore.

The son, 51, tried to catch the boat when he was pulled under, about 40 feet from shore. He didn’t resurface.

The father, who is elderly, was unable to help him, officials said.

The fisherman’s body was recovered Tuesday night following the accidental drowning. Names are not being released Tuesday as HCSO is working to notify family members.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when additional information is made available.