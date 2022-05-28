KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a man who drowned Friday evening after falling into a body of water while mowing at a West Knox County residence has been recovered, according to Knox County Rescue.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Knox County Rescue was dispatched just after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 27 to a call behind a residence in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive. The location is a residence on Fort Loudoun Lake, near Concord Park.

Family of the man told first responders the man was last seen mowing near the water and that they could not find him.

When Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro units arrived, they found the mower was in the water with no sign of the individual.

Rescue crews went into the water to search and, a short time later, found the body of a male matching the description of the man that family provided.

The body was removed from the water under the direction of Knox County Medical Examiner and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Knox County Rescue in a social media post.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.