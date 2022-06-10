KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting outside a Tazewell Pike business early Friday morning.

Trevor Graves, 36, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and vandalism between $1,000-$2,500.

According to court documents, the victim was walking into a gas station in the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike around 3:45 a.m. Friday when he approached a homeless woman in hopes of petting her dog. The woman told police that she advised him not to pet it because due to aggression and told him to backup.

She said Graves heard the argument, walked across the street to the business and pulled out his gun. The woman said Graves told the victim to get back in his car, “and the next thing she knew he shot him.”

Officers made contact with Graves in the 7000 block of Ambassador Place and placed him under arrest. A loaded handgun was found in his bag. Shell casings were recovered at the scene which appeared to match the suspect’s gun.

A stray round from the shooting broke the window of a nearby business, causing an estimated $1,100 in damage.