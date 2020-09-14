Man faces carjacking charge after dragging victim through Knoxville parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is recovering after a man jumped in her car, attempted to rob her and dragged her as she tried to stop him from stealing her car in Knoxville’s Old City.

Joshua Peek, 31, faces a felony carjacking charge from the Friday morning incident. According to the arrest report, the victim stopped her vehicle in a parking lot at the corner of Central Street and E. Summit Hill Drive to attend to Peek, who she thought was injured and needed help.

Peek jumped into the victims car and began trying to take the victim’s belongings. He began choking her. Peek ran from the car after obtaining a wallet and she attempted to chase him.

Peek doubled back to the car and began to drive away. The victim grabbed the door and was dragged through the parking lot. She suffered severe bruising and Peek fled the scene.

Peek has since been arrested and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Sept. 25. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

