Man faces multiple felony charges after tips to Crime Stoppers led to arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thanks to tips to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, a man has been arrested for charges from aggravated assault to cruelty to animals.

Terrell “Turtle” Mixon was taken into custody by Knoxville Police without incident on multiple felony charges. This arrest stems from tips received by Crime Stoppers.

“Thank you all for working together to keep Knoxville Safe,” East Tennessee Crime Stoppers said in a tweet announcing Mixon’s arrest.