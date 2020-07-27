Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting 20 times at Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired 20 shots at a Knoxville Police cruiser.

James Marquiz Ketner, 20, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault after responding to a report of shots fired on Cumberland Avenue.

Knoxville Police saw man fire multiple rounds in the Cumberland Avenue area around 2:15 a.m. Saturday before getting into the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Sentra and fleeing the scene. At that time, the suspect fired one round towards a KPD officer’s unmarked vehicle and exited onto Cherokee Trail.

At around 3:45 a.m., the vehicle was spotted on Fern Street near Martin Luther King Avenue. Officers followed the car for several blocks in an effort to verify if it was the same vehicle from a previous incident on Beaman Lake Road where a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road just north of Yellowstone and someone fired approximately 20 rounds at the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was not injured and his vehicle was not damaged during the incident. No other shooting victims were reported.

The suspect was later identified as Ketner and warrants were issued for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a $70,000 bond. On Sunday night, Ketner turned himself in and was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, where he has since bonded out.

