Man facing attempted second-degree murder charge after Oak Ridge stabbing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after an early morning stabbing on Monday.
According to Oak Ridge Police, a stabbing occurred around 4:20 a.m. at a residence on Utica Circle. ORPD arrested Jordan Young, 33, Monday afternoon and booked him into the Anderson County Jail.
No other details were given.
This is a developing story and we will provide any more information when it becomes available.
