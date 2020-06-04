Man facing attempted second-degree murder charge after Oak Ridge stabbing

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Jordan Young

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after an early morning stabbing on Monday.

According to Oak Ridge Police, a stabbing occurred around 4:20 a.m. at a residence on Utica Circle. ORPD arrested Jordan Young, 33, Monday afternoon and booked him into the Anderson County Jail.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story and we will provide any more information when it becomes available.

