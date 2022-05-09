KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man faces a driving under the influence charge after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department headquarters early Monday morning.

Officers responded to W. Summitt Hill Drive around 2 a.m. Monday where a Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed through the museum building in the front yard of the KFD headquarters station.

Devon Oneal, 29.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The Knoxville Fire Department said the crash caused major damage to the building but the historic Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd, named for the early-20th century KFD chief who died of a heart attack while responding to a fire, was not damaged in the crash.

Knoxville man Devon Oneal, 29, faces one count of Driving Under the Influence: First Offense following the crash. According to an incident report, Oneal attempted to walk away from officers after being helped from his vehicle and admitted to consuming “approximately five shots” of liquor when questioned by police.

Investigators observed Oneal was unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. He refused to be evaluated on site by medical personnel and field sobriety tests were not administered due to his resistive behavior, though he did consent to have blood drawn and was transported to UT Medical Center.









A bond hearing has been set for May 10 at 8:30 a.m.