Man facing DUI charges after driving wrong way, crashing on I-75 in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Saturday and colliding with another vehicle.

Richard Lewis, 71, of Philadelphia, Tennessee, was driving north in his 2019 Honda CRV in a southbound lane of I-75 around 10:15 p.m. near Caryville when he struck a 1994 Ford F-150, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Lewis hit a guard rail but left the area and continued southbound in the damaged SUV. The vehicle eventually stalled around Mile Marker 133 in the middle of the roadway.

Lewis was arrested and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the open container law, failure to maintain driving lane, and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. He was transported to Campbell County Jail.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was uninjured. Lewis was injured but the extent of those injuries was not given by THP.