Police seeking suspect after shooting in Lenoir City Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting at a Lenoir City apartment complex.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by another person while they were sitting in two different cars at Riverview Manor Apartments on Industrial Park Drive.

Assistant Chief Deputy Tony Arden said officers are searching for the suspect in the shooting identified as Michael Smith. They say he was driving a four-door maroon F-150 pickup truck. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thye suspect was driving a four-door maroon F-150 pickup truck. (source: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thye suspect was driving a four-door maroon F-150 pickup truck. (source: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was conscious when he was airlifted. Deputies say a child was in the car when the shooting happened.

Police believe the suspect may be headed to Knoxville. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.