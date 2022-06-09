KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Jamestown man who was recently reported missing was found dead at Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

Lyndon Baines, 58, was reported missing Sunday, June 5 when he was seen leaving his West Briar Ave home around 3 p.m. on his silver 2006 Aprilla motorcycle with Tennessee tag: 330ZK9.

Rangers at Big South Fork located his motorcycle on Thursday at a campsite in the park. Baines was found dead inside a tent.

No other further details have been released at this time. An investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.

