KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound Friday evening in West Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane. A man was found inside a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the preliminary investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time and the name of the victim has not been released.