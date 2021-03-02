Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting Tuesday night in the 900 block of Piney Grove Church Road sent a man to UT Medical Center.

Knoxville Police say just after midnight, officers arrived to reports of shots fired in the area of Piney Grove Church Road and Middlebrook Pike.

While officers were canvassing the area they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of 944 Piney Grove Church Road.

The victim was moved to UT Medical Center in critical condition

Police investigators believe the shooting isn’t random. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can submit tips by calling the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or emailing violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.