Man in critical condition following shooting in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers are searching for a suspect and a man is in the hospital following a shooting on Sunday night in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Police were called to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive around 9 p.m. where they found a man in front of an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, as of Monday evening, is still in critical condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The incident is not believed to be random in nature, according to KPD, and there are no suspects in custody. The suspect vehicle is possibly a silver four-door sedan.

No other information has been given by police investigators.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

