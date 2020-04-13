GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after responding to a call of a shooting on Friday.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport where they found Travis Graham, 42, of Chuckey, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
The incident may have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, according to the GCSD.
No other details were given Monday. The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES
- Clemson star Isaiah Simmons a do-it-all talent for the NFL
- Man in stable condition after shooting on Friday in Greeneville
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: active cases in Knox County up to 36, 166 total
- Bear cubs rescued on Easter by Virginia State Police after mom killed on I-64
- Sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications