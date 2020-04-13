Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Man in stable condition after shooting on Friday in Greeneville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after responding to a call of a shooting on Friday.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport where they found Travis Graham, 42, of Chuckey, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The incident may have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, according to the GCSD.

No other details were given Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter