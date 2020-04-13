Man in stable condition after shooting on Friday in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after responding to a call of a shooting on Friday.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport where they found Travis Graham, 42, of Chuckey, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The incident may have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, according to the GCSD.

No other details were given Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES