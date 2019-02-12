Man indicted for murder in decades-old Monroe County cold case

A Monroe County man has been indicted for a decades-old murder, heating up a decades-old cold case.

Max Benson Calhoun was indicted by a grand jury on February 4 for the murder of John Raymond Constant, Jr. in March 1973.

District Attorney Stephen Crump said at a news conference Tuesday that a cold case task force formed last year received a tip from a witness in December.

“At some point in time, history and fate intervene and it brings us to this point. I want to take you back to December of this last year and at this period of time our office was approached because of our cold case task force by an individual who indicated they knew something and wanted to come speak with us about this matter to bring us information and evidence,” said Crump.

A five-person team, including two attorneys and the district attorney, are currently working on the case.

Constant was found dead in a vehicle in March 1973. Crump says his team knows why Constant was killed but cannot divulge those details without hurting the investigation.

“If I were to tell you a series of facts now, there would be at some point in time where I would be dealing with a criminal court judge who would be interviewing jurors about what they had heard and what they had not heard. One of the great things we have in this case and one of the things that helps us in a cold case is that you have very few people who remember a homicide of this age that will be in our jury pool, so they will come to this jury pool with no preconceived notion other than what they may have surmised themselves and I don’t want to contribute to that. Our judges are very, very particular about that. Our Supreme Court is very particular about that and frankly, it’s just the right thing to do,” he said.