Man indicted on murder charges after smashing pickup into Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man is under indictment for murder after the deaths of two people who died in March when his pickup smashed into their home as he was allegedly trying to run over his girlfriend.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Ronnie Johnson on seven counts for charges that include murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Investigators said Johnson was fighting with his fiancée, Amy Clarkson, while driving along Live Oak Circle. Clarkson was able to escape the physical altercation on foot.

Clarkson then knocked on a nearby residence’s door when Johnson attempted to run her over as she was on the porch of the residence.

The truck smashed into the residence and allegedly shot and killed the occupants, Boyd and Doris Beets.

