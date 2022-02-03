KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a North Knoxville apartment complex, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire occurred Park at Fountain City apartments in the 2000 block of Adair Drive. The fire was in an apartment lower in the building, but a spokesperson with KFD said a man on the third floor was hanging out of a window with smoke coming out above him. KFD used a ladder to get to him. He was taken to UT Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

The fire was successfully put out by KFD without further injuries.

The apartment where the fire originated had major damage and surrounding apartments only had minor smoke damage. Everyone except the family living in the apartment where the fire originated was able to return to their homes.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that needs to be relocated. The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated by KFD.