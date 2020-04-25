Man missing from Knox County found alive near crashed vehicle in Roane County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found alive near a crashed vehicle.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man to be Jonathan Degnan, who had been missing out of Knox County since April 20.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WATE 6 On Your Side that troopers were still on the scene where the man was found near a crashed vehicle in the 2500 block of Buttermilk Road in Roane County.

The man has been transported for medical assistance, THP said.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said the man they found “has been missing for over a week,” but were not initially sure where the man was from. Someone had found the man’s car wrecked off of Interstate 40 around Buttermilk Road, Stockton said, and the man was “alive, but in bad shape.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.

