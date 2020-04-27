Man pinned beneath his own car rescued in Maryville Monday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders in Maryville rescued a man trapped beneath his own car.

Chief of Maryville police Tony Crisp said just before 11 a.m. Monday, police got a call for a man pinned under a car in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Highway 411.

The car apparently had a mechanical issue and the man had gotten out and was working in front of the car when it was somehow moved into gear, rolled forward and ran him over.

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and were able to move the car off of the man. He was flown to the University of Medical Center by a UT Lifestar helicopter.

His condition is unknown at this time.

