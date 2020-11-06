Man recovering from smoke inhalation following North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is recovering after being pulled from a burning home Thursday night in North Knoxville.
The Knoxville Fire Department responded around 8:30 p.m. to 2404 McCroskey Ave. for a report of a house fire. When they arrived they found flames come from the back of the home.
A man was fighting the fire with a garden hose and said his roommate was trapped inside. Firefighters found the unconscious man in a rear bedroom, pulled him outside, and began resuscitation efforts before he was transported to the hospital. He was treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire investigators determined the fire started from a wood burning stove on the covered back porch, then radiated into the living quarters of the home. No other persons were injured.
