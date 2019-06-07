Man sentenced to 58 years in shooting of Knoxville police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man convicted last month of shooting a Knoxville police officer during a traffic stop in January 2018 was sentenced Friday to 58 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Ronnie Wilson had been accused of shooting Knoxville police officer Jay Williams in the shoulder as he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The ensuing manhunt for the suspect saw Wilson added to the TBI 10 Most Wanted List; he was also injured in a fire he set in an attempt to elude police.

The jury also found Wilson to be a member of the Aryan Nation.