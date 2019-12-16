Man shoots girlfriend’s father with BB gun

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Hawkins County man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he shot his girlfriend’s father in the head with a BB gun.

Michael Dykes, 50, is now charged with aggravated assault.

The father told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that he was picking up his daughter when Dykes came outside and shot him.

Dykes told officers that the father had threatened him with a large knife, which is why he went inside for his BB gun and shot the father in the head.

Dykes was taken to Hawkins County Jail.

