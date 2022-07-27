ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is dead and an Etowah police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a nearly six-hour standoff on Friday.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22 where an armed man was seen assaulting a woman.

The woman was removed from danger as the armed man retreated into the residence, police said, leading to a standoff with several law enforcement agencies.

According to police, the armed subject emerged from the residence around 1 a.m. and officers attempted to take him into custody when he retreated back into the residence again and began firing his weapon.

An Etowah police officer was shot but sustained only minor injuries due to the bullet striking his body armor. The officer was transported to Starr Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Additional attempts to make contact with the subject were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a S.W.A.T. team surrounded the house and gained access to the residence.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the standoff.

Officials have not identified the man and said the investigation remains ongoing.