Chattanooga Police on scene after an ambulance was stolen. (Photo via WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in custody after stealing an ambulance in Chattanooga on Thursday.

According to Chattanooga Police, they were notified that a 66-year-old male took the ambulance from Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. No patients or employees were in the vehicle at the time.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Holtzclaw Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle. Once the ambulance stopped, police began to approach. As they were approaching, it went into motion again and hit a police car.

They were able to capture the driver and take him into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending further investigation of the incident.