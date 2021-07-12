Maryville Police say man commits multiple crimes with gun stolen from car

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One crime led to another in Maryville after someone was shot at a Juniper Street home early Saturday morning, according to Alcoa Police.

An officer’s report on the incident says Corbin Bjorn Kerr was arrested July 10 after Maryville Police responded to a home on Juniper for a shooting. Once there, police secured the area and brought 3 victims out of the home safely.

Hope Dean, listed as a victim in the report, told officers that she and Kerr had been looking for things to steal in Maryville earlier that day when Kerr stole a 9 mm handgun from an unlocked car.

Dean told officers that Kerr passed out in her yard after the two had been drinking and that he began hitting her when she tried waking him up. She said she locked herself inside the home and shortly after Kerr broke a window and began firing the stolen gun. That’s when a man inside the home was hit in the arm.

Kerr was later arrested in Maryville and warrants were obtained for aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism of more than $1000.