Maryville Police say man commits multiple crimes with gun stolen from car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One crime led to another in Maryville after someone was shot at a Juniper Street home early Saturday morning, according to Alcoa Police.

An officer’s report on the incident says Corbin Bjorn Kerr was arrested July 10 after Maryville Police responded to a home on Juniper for a shooting. Once there, police secured the area and brought 3 victims out of the home safely.

Hope Dean, listed as a victim in the report, told officers that she and Kerr had been looking for things to steal in Maryville earlier that day when Kerr stole a 9 mm handgun from an unlocked car.

Dean told officers that Kerr passed out in her yard after the two had been drinking and that he began hitting her when she tried waking him up. She said she locked herself inside the home and shortly after Kerr broke a window and began firing the stolen gun. That’s when a man inside the home was hit in the arm.

Kerr was later arrested in Maryville and warrants were obtained for aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism of more than $1000.

 Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

84 Lumbar recruitment drive

Street Cleaning in Fort Sanders neighborhood

Person of interest identified

What Knox County Schools will look like

What Anderson County Schools will look like in the Fall

Child tax credits hit Thursday