Man suffers deep cuts after punching out car window, taken to UT Medical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with deep cuts to his arm from punching out a car window Thursday night.

According to KPD, on Thursday at 6:18 pm, E911 got multiple calls that someone was laying in the middle of the road with blood everywhere and possibly shot. Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department and KPD located a male lying in the roadway suffering from severe lacerations to his arm and bleeding profusely with a woman that was trying to use her belt as a tourniquet.

EMS arrived and was able to put a tourniquet on with the assistance of the officers. The man was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center emergency room in critical condition.

KPD said the preliminary investigation determined that the man appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of an unknown substance when he began jumping in front of cars around the 4900 Block of Rowan Road. The man was able to get a juvenile driver to stop and when they did, the man attacked the car and began punching the passenger side window out — slicing his arm and causing deep lacerations before collapsing in the roadway.

The juvenile driver drove down the roadway and stopped and awaited officers’ arrival; KPD saying they were distraught but otherwise unharmed.

Police say the female acquaintance of the subject observed this and was trying to tend to his wounds until help arrived.

KPD said the injured man had been identified and had warrants out of Knox County. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

