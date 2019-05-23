Man threatens Greeneville police with knives, explosive residue found in backpacks

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville police say an “irate” man walked into the police department with large knives in each hand, threatening officers and refusing to put the knives down.

The man, identified as Darius Brown, paced with the knives and made threats, according to the police department, putting officers in fear of serious bodily injury.

Officers negotiated with Brown for about 30 minutes. During that time, the public was not allowed to access Town Hall or the police department.

Two backpacks claimed by Brown were also found near the entrance to Town Hall near College Street. A dog with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department trained on explosives residue gave a positive hit.

Greeneville police later saying the EOD units cleared the backpacks, and no explosives were found.

A team with the Greeneville Police Department arrived and secured the items. The parking lot is still restricted around the College Street entrance side. A team with the Morristown Police Department is coming in to assist.

Brown is in custody at Greene County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. A mugshot was not yet available as of Thursday evening, police said.