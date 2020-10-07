Man transported to Vanderbilt following Morristown structure fire

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire on Tuesday sent one man to the hospital.

The Morristown Fire Department responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire at 516 Cain Ave. Fire fighters found an out building behind a residence with heavy smoke coming out of it.

Witnesses told the fire fighters that a man was inside. Crew members entered the building and were able to bring the man out while another company put the fire out.

Hamblen County Emergency Medical Services took the man to the University of Tennessee trauma center. He was then transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing at this time.

LATEST STORIES