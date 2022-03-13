KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials responded to complaints of an armed male who barricaded himself inside of a Madisonville barn.

The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office arrived on the scene at approximately 9:45 p.m. on March 11. Dispatch was informed the man was threatening to shoot any law enforcement who responded.

Upon arriving, officials were able to move victims on the scene to safety.

Officers from Sweetwater Police Department and Madisonville Police Department provided assistance and additional equipment to the scene.

Deputies and officers closed in on the barricaded suspect. One of the deputies wrestled a gun away from the suspect who was then taken into custody.

Multiple loaded firearms were found on the scene where the suspect was barricaded. He was charged by Deputy Nicholas Crawford with:

Aggravated assault by domestic violence

Two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of a hangun while under the infulence

Felony reckless endangerment

Child abuse

Resisting arrest

All victims were escorted to safety and the suspect is in custody.