Man wanted after allegedly stealing ‘large amount of copper’ in Knoxville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a large amount of copper with two other men in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street.

Police say the theft took place on July 7, and the three men used a late 90s model Chevrolet pickup truck. Police have not identified the two other men allegedly involved in this crime.

Here’s a look at the man police need help to identify:

If you have any information on this crime or recognize the suspect, you’re asked to leave a tip at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Dolly Parton wins award during 42nd annual Telly Awards

Man facing charges following car crash into apartment building

One month since Summer Wells was reported missing

Search for missing 12-year-old girls out of Morgan County

Anderson County Fair this week

18 arrested in Trafficking sting