Man wanted after allegedly stealing ‘large amount of copper’ in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a large amount of copper with two other men in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street.

Police say the theft took place on July 7, and the three men used a late 90s model Chevrolet pickup truck. Police have not identified the two other men allegedly involved in this crime.

Here’s a look at the man police need help to identify:

If you have any information on this crime or recognize the suspect, you’re asked to leave a tip at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.