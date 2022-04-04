KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a vehicle, who died following a pursuit with Knox County deputies, has been identified.

Iran Lyons, 36, was driving a white Hyundai with an inoperable right rear brake light when a deputy tried to pull him over around 10:31 p.m. on March 31 according to a police report.

According to this report, Lyons did not stop and he went on to run through multiple stop signs while traveling above the speed limit in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Near the corner of Ambling Lane, officers found the Hyundai run off the road and heavily damaged. Officer found Lyons lying on the roadway. Officers began giving aid until AMR arrived and took Lyons to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, officers found a bag containing a loaded handgun and $9527 next to the Hyundai. Sheriff’s office show Lyons was driving on a revoked license and was in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.