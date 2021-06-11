Man who plead guilty to deadly 2012 Knoxville hit-and-run accused of beating fiancée

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Curtis Harper, the man convicted of a deadly hit-and-run in 2012, was back in court Friday, June 11, this time for a domestic violence case.

Harper was arrested last month, he stands accused of violating his probation after being arrested in Spring Hill on a domestic assault charge.

Friday, his fiancée’s sister and his fiancée took the stand and prosecutors played a recording of a phone call between the fiancée and Harper, where she accused him of beating her up and nearly killing her. His fiancée claims that he just needs mental health help.

Harper’s trial has adjourned for the day and will continue on June 25.

