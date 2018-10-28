Man with Knoxville ties creates campaign to help Synagogue shooting victims Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Muslim-American with deep Knoxville roots is taking action to help the people affected by Saturday morning's mass shooting.

He started a campaign to raise money that'll help cover funeral costs and medical expenses.



"I can't imagine the horror of what they went through, gunshots, people being killed, the screams and just how horrific that must have been," said Tarek El-Messidi.

The news struck a chord for him close to home.

"For Muslim-Americans, it's especially painful as well because we've also seen a spike in Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric recently, and this could have very well been at a mosque," he said.

So, El-Messidi decided to do something about it, telling us about a campaign he started via FaceTime from his Chicago home.

He's raising money for the funeral costs and medical expenses of those injured in Pittsburgh and grieving families.

"We can't obviously bring back the loved ones from people who have lost family members. We can't heal them physically. But at least we can help lifting the burden in some way of what they're going through," he said.

The campaign is Muslim led, but El-Messidi making it clear - anyone of any faith, or no faith, can participate.

He's hopeful to inspire people around the country and world he says, to respond to evil and hate with love.

"The silver lining in all of this is that out of such tragedy when people are really hurting, when they've lost loved ones, when they've been injured, is that it can also bring people together for a good cause. And it can bring people together that may never have worked together in the past, may never have sat together and broken bread together. So even in the face of such great sorrow and tragedy, good can come through," he said.

The original campaign goal: $25,000. But after reaching that goal within just a few hours, Tarek El-Messidi tells us they've now upped it to $50,000. Since the interview, the campaign reached it's $50,000 and has been increased to a $75,000 goal.

You can learn more or contribute at launchgood.com/synagogue.

