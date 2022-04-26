KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five men following a pursuit.

The pursuit began in Knox County and ended in a crash according to LCSO. After the crash, five men fled the vehicle on foot. Several law enforcement agencies are now searching for four Black men and one Hispanic man. According to LCSO, the Hispanic man has pink hair.

As the search continues, LSCO is asking people in the Paw Paw Plains and US Highway 321 area of Loudon and Roane Counties to be aware of heavy law enforcement in the area. Anyone who sees men matching the suspect’s description is asked to call 911 and not to approach.

