Many ways to give back this holiday season in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year for many. It’s a time of joy and celebrating, of giving gifts and seeing family.

However, the holidays can also bring stress and anxiety. Families that are struggling to put food on the table worry about getting gifts for their children, and the holiday season becomes a burden for them.

Matt Ryerson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville, emphasizes the importance of giving back around the holidays and how easy it is to do so. Nonprofits offer many opportunities for the fortunate among us to volunteer and give back.

Programs like the News Sentinel’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettles provide families in our community with food and gifts to make their holidays something to celebrate.

There are also ways to volunteer – Volunteer East Tennessee has released a Holiday Guide to Volunteering to make it easy for Knoxvillians to give back and make a difference.

Ryerson says anything that you donate – whether it’s toys, money, or your time – will make the holidays a bit brighter for families in our community.

