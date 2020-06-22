Maple Hall acquires Babalu; plans to renovate, revamp menu at downtown historic J.C. Penney location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maple Hall officials announced Monday the acquisition of Babalu with plans to “revamp the menu” and renovate the interior of the historic J.C. Penney building in which the much-loved Knoxville establishment is located.

Maple Hall is best known for its “spirited bowling experience” also in downtown at the historic building.

PREVIOUS STORY: Babalu in Knoxville closing permanently amid coronavirus pandemic

In a release, it was shared that a Maple Hall chef has designed a menu that will feature locally-sourced, fresh fare with a Latin influence. It will also maintain several of Babalu’s signature items, such as house-made guacamole and a variety of hand crafted, freshly squeezed margaritas. Maple Hall said it is working closely in collaboration with R2R Studio to liven up the current space and upgrade seating options to include exclusive private lounge areas.

“We’re ecstatic to re-launch Babalu in such an iconic space. We firmly believe that our vision

for the concept will advance and strengthen the already stellar reputation that Babalu shared

amongst so many Knoxvillians. As always, we are honored to be a part of the ever growing and

evolving downtown scene and look forward to serving it for many years to come,” General

Manager Ryan Sheley stated in the release.

The new revamped and renovated Babalu will open in late Summer 2020.

LATEST STORIES





