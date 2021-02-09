Marble City Market to open in downtown Knoxville this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new eatery spanning an entire city block is coming to downtown Knoxville this summer and they are looking for culinary talent.

Located in the Old City area of Downtown Knoxville, the 15,000-square-foot food hall will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

Marble City Market will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID environment, featuring enhanced ventilation, generous outdoor seating, and integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems, according to a press release.

“Since acquiring the Regas Square block in 2013, it has been our deliberate intention to build on the tradition of this location as ‘The Gathering Place,’” said Regas Property partner Tom Wolf. “We are excited to bring Marble City Market to Downtown Knoxville and offer our community a unique dining and entertainment experience unlike anything else in East Tennessee.”

“We felt an instant connection to this project from the moment we met the Regas Property team, as we share a passion for genuine hospitality and building community,” said HHQ founding partner and CEO Akhtar Nawab. “These are traits that we also seek in the chefs and culinary entrepreneurs who will operate as Marble City Market vendors. We look forward to exploring the region for like-minded talent to bring artisanal concepts to our food hall.”

HHQ is currently seeking passionate local and regional culinary professionals to fill Marble City Market’s 11 vented and non-vented stalls. Interested vendors are encouraged to apply for more information and can do so by filling out the contact form on the Marble City Market website.