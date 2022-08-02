KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Marble City Market is under new management after being open for less than a year.

The previous operators of the food hall were Hospitality HQ, a creative consulting and management group based in Brooklyn, New York. Marble City Market opened in November 2021, since then at least five original vendors have left. At least one of the departing vendors cited complaints that Hospitality HQ did not care about the local community to Knox News.

Ashley and Paul Moody, who own two restaurants within Marble City Market, have now taken over food hall operations. According to a release from Marble City, the two are eager to oversee the operations of Marble City Market and excited to continue building on their existing relationships within the community.

“As current food hall operators, we are passionate about seeing growth and the positive future of Marble City Market. We believe our team’s wealth of experience and local roots will contribute to its success,” wrote the Moody’s in a release.

Paul and Ashley brought Smash City Burgers to Knoxville in 2020 and have been operated out of Marble City Market since it opened. They also recently opened a new restaurant, Valley Fresh Kitchen, inside the food hall to replace one of the departed vendors.