‘March For Meals’ raising awareness of importance of meal programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We have all heard of Mobile Meals, but what do you know about the people who are in need of this service?

It is March 1, the start of a new month and the 19th annual March For Meals.

March For Meals is a month-long celebration of Meals On Wheels programs and an effort to raise awareness of the challenges faced by our most vulnerable neighbors, who receive services from Mobile Meals.

A lot of the time, food is just one of their needs.

“People just get a smile on their face when they see them, and it’s not just about the food. That’s important, the meal’s important, but it’s really about knowing that someone’s there that cares about them, that can check on them.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

The March For Meals even it also a push to recruit new volunteers. Want to get involved?

Call the Knoxville-Knox County Office On Aging, 865-524-2786.