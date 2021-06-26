Mardi Growl brings pet lovers together to support Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The calendar didn’t stop the good times from rolling through World’s Fair Park for Mardi Growl. The annual fundraiser for Young-Williams Animal Shelter was delayed this year but plenty of happy pups were out for the 14th-annual event Saturday.

Instead of the normal pet parade down Gay Street, the animal center held a pet show to show off the festivalgoers Mardi Growl attire. Pets could enter into the contest in several categories including Best Vol Spirit, Pet/Owner Look-a-like, Best Costume and more.