Margaret ‘Bonnie Lou’ Moore dies at 93

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local music and TV icon has died.

According to Margaret “Betty Lou” Moore’s obituary, she passed away Monday.

The Morristown native enjoyed a lifelong career in gospel and blue grass music alongside her husband, Buster.

Bonnie Lou and Buster performed for decades on radio and television, including right here on WATE.

They eventually began the Smoky Mountain Hayride Variety Show in Pigeon Forge.

Bonnie Lou was 93 years old.